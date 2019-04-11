Court gives nod for film on killer of journalist J Dey

The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday granted permission to Marathi film producer Ganesh Patil to make a film based on the life of gangster Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalia, an aide of Chhota Rajan who was convicted in the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. “I wanted to make a movie on real-life gangsters and that’s when I thought of making one on Kalia,” said Patil, who visited the court on Wednesday to discuss legal terms with Kalia’s counsels Santosh Deshpande and Nitin Kamble.

Kalia and Rajan, along with seven others, were convicted in May last year for the murder of Dey, a senior crime reporter with the morning daily Mid-Day in Mumbai, in June 2011. Kalia was sentenced to life imprisonment and his appeal is pending before the Bombay HC.

Inspired by the movies such as Satya and Gangs of Wasseypur, Patil said he wanted “ to focus on the murder of the journalist [Dey] and the life of the person who killed him as it would appeal more to the audience.”

Patil said Kalia’s lawyers told him their client was not aware of who or why he was asked to kill in 2011. “He just had to follow orders. I want to focus on this relationship between him and the ganglord,” Patil said. Patil said his team would now start scripting the film and developing its characters.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 05:13 IST