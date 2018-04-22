Court refuses bail to man jailed for Indian Mujahideen links

A sessions court has refused to grant bail to Anwar Bagwan booked in connection with a case registered against alleged members of Indian Mujahideen for waging a war against the nation in 2008.

Bagwan who is also being prosecuted in connection with the Ahmedabad serial blasts case, had claimed that he is innocent. He claimed that he is a doctor and was falsely implicated in the case.

The defence had claimed that he has been in jail for a long time and his further custody is not required. The prosecution objected the bail claiming he was in charge of the Primary Health Centre in Jogwadi, Pune, and played a major role in this crime. The prosecution claimed that Bagwan has also undergone terrorist and Jihadist training.

The prosecution also said Bagwan took an apartment on rent in Pune on the instructions of Riyaz Bhatkal and Ikbal Bhatkal. Furthermore, he is alleged to have procured sedatives and anaesthetic drugs from the pharmacy of KEM Hospital, Pune, in his name and also from the Primary Health Centre. Those drugs were used for training the Indian Mujahideen operatives in kidnapping targets with the objective of acquiring ransoms, the prosecution said.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that it cannot be said that he is not guilty of the offence at this stage or that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail. “Considering serious charges against the accused which relates to the security of the nation, it is not desirable to release the accused on bail even though he is behind the bars for about nine years,” the court observed while rejecting his bail.