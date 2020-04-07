Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra inch towards 900 after 23 more test positive, says state health department

mumbai

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:56 IST

The Maharashtra health department said on Tuesday that the total number of Covid-19 positive cases is inching towards 900.

The health department officials said that 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus disease on Tuesday, taking the total number to 891.

Giving the break-up of the 23 new cases, health officials said that 10 are in Mumbai, four in Pune, three in Ahmednagar, two in Buldhana, two in Nagpur and one each in Sangli and Thane. Seventy people have been cured of the disease, the officials said.

So far, 52 Covid-19 linked deaths have been reported in the state.

With these new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has reached 536, the health department officials said.

On Monday, a tea vendor had tested positive in Kalanagar in Bandra (East), home to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after which the police had sealed off the area.

The tea seller tested positive after showing symptoms like cough, fever and cold for the last four days. He was admitted at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

News agency ANI reported on Tuesday that four people who live in the same building where the tea seller lives, have been placed under quarantine. ANI further reported that some security personnel deployed at Thacekray’s residence Matoshree, who visited the tea stall, have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra is worst-affected by the coronavirus disease.

With an increase of 354 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, said the ministry. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.