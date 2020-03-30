e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: IIT-b makes prototype of uv sanitisers for phones, wallets

Covid-19: IIT-b makes prototype of uv sanitisers for phones, wallets

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:43 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Scientists at the IIT-B have made a prototype of an ultra-violet (UV) sterilisation unit that can sanitise small personal items such as wallets, purses and mobile phones, of coronavirus. Three faculty members from the IDC School of Design at IIT-B designed the unit using stainless steel kitchen containers and aluminium mesh. One can place a mobile phone in the pit of the unit and switch it on for 20 seconds.

A germicidal UV lamp, usually found in water purifiers, will sanitise the phone, claim scientists Ambarish Kunwar, P Kumaresan and Purba Joshi. The institute is yet to apply for a patent for the device.

Milind Atrey, dean, research and development, IIT-B, said, “We plan to approach industries to mass produce these units.”

top news
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news