Covid-19: IIT-b makes prototype of uv sanitisers for phones, wallets

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:43 IST

Scientists at the IIT-B have made a prototype of an ultra-violet (UV) sterilisation unit that can sanitise small personal items such as wallets, purses and mobile phones, of coronavirus. Three faculty members from the IDC School of Design at IIT-B designed the unit using stainless steel kitchen containers and aluminium mesh. One can place a mobile phone in the pit of the unit and switch it on for 20 seconds.

A germicidal UV lamp, usually found in water purifiers, will sanitise the phone, claim scientists Ambarish Kunwar, P Kumaresan and Purba Joshi. The institute is yet to apply for a patent for the device.

Milind Atrey, dean, research and development, IIT-B, said, “We plan to approach industries to mass produce these units.”