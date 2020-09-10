e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: In Mumbai, Dadar overtakes Dharavi with 2,841 cases

Covid-19: In Mumbai, Dadar overtakes Dharavi with 2,841 cases

India’s largest slum cluster of Dharavi has 2,839 cases of which 99 are active, as of Wednesday

mumbai Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Healthcare workers conduct thermal screening of a resident for Covid-19, at Dharavi, in Mumbai.
Healthcare workers conduct thermal screening of a resident for Covid-19, at Dharavi, in Mumbai. (ANI)
         

With 35 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, Dadar has overtaken neighbouring Dharavi in Mumbai in the total and active cases.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s figures, India’s largest slum cluster of Dharavi has 2,839 cases of which 99 are active, as of Wednesday.

Dadar, on the other hand, has 2,841 cases of which 440 are active, as of Wednesday. The BMC said Dadar’s count surpassed that of Dharavi owing to increased testing and also relaxations in the lockdown.

Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Mahim are around 2,543 cases of which 406 are active cases. HT had reported on August 29 that while the Covid-19 curve had started to flatten in Dharavi, the number of cases have doubled in neighbouring Mahim and Dadar in the last 40 to 60 days.

Out of the total cases in Dadar and Mahim area, more than 70 per cent of the cases have been reported post relaxations of lockdown starting from June 03, 2020

The BMC has maintained that the increase in the number of cases in Dharavi’s neighbouring Dadar and Mahim is only because of increased testing and relaxations of lockdown rules along with the Ganesh festival in the last week of August.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North Ward under which Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas fall said, “Our aim is to identify the infection by facilitating maximum amount of testing opportunities. Unlike Dharavi in initial days, 80 % of cases in Dadar are asymptomatic and have been found out due to pro active testing and fever camps.”

Dighavkar addded, “Most of the cases are independent cases than from high risk contacts. The reason behind this is that since unlock has happened people might be getting infected from various places. Our only target is to facilitate greater testing opportunities for people.”

The number of cases have doubled in case of Dadar in the last around 45 days from 1,444 on July 21 to 2,841 now.

Overall, the G North Ward under which areas like Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim falls has 8,223 cases, as of Wednesday of which 6,819 cases have recovered and 945 cases are active cases.

The mortality rate for the GN Ward has gone down in the last two months from 10.61 per cent on July 04 GN Ward to 6.23% as on Wednesday.

tags
top news
LIVE Updates: Rafale induction could not have happened at a more opportune time, says IAF Chief
LIVE Updates: Rafale induction could not have happened at a more opportune time, says IAF Chief
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, praises 2 rising stars of India
Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, praises 2 rising stars of India
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In