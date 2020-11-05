e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Maharashtra health minister pushes for firecracker-free Diwali

Covid-19: Maharashtra health minister pushes for firecracker-free Diwali

In a media statement released here following a review meeting with officials and members of a task-force set up to tackle the pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope said he would take up the issue with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Firecracker emissions create a heavy layer of smoke in the air, which can cause breathing problems, he said.
Firecracker emissions create a heavy layer of smoke in the air, which can cause breathing problems, he said.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)
         

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases.

In a media statement released here following a review meeting with officials and members of a task-force set up to tackle the pandemic, Tope said he would take up the issue with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Firecracker emissions create a heavy layer of smoke in the air, which can cause breathing problems, he said.

Moreover, as a precautionary measure to counter a second wave of Covid-19, the state government has decided to increase fever surveillance in the state, Tope said.

“Considering the onset of winter, the state government plans to increase fever surveillance across the state for early detection of the Covid-19 infection,” he said.

The government will also increase testing at malls, shopping complexes, grocery shops and public transport, among others, as these locations have been identified as “super- spreaders”, the minister said.

Apart from this, the state government has decided to extend the decision to reserve 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients, he added.

On Thursday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh-mark. Over the past few days, the state’s daily count of infections has dropped below 10,000.

tags
top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In