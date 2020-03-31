e-paper
Mumbai News / Covid-19: Scientists seek enhanced testing, contact-tracing

Covid-19: Scientists seek enhanced testing, contact-tracing

mumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:15 IST
Snehal Fernandes
Snehal Fernandes
Hindustantimes
         

In a first comprehensive statement since the coronavirus outbreak, scientists and members from the academic community on Tuesday called for enhanced testing, contact-tracing, isolating and quarantining possible carriers of Sars-Cov-2 virus to contain the rising number of cases and death toll.

Apart from providing appropriate safety gear to all those working on the front lines, scientists recommended periodic coronavirus testing for essential service providers, doctors, nurses, police personnel, emergency workers, supply chain personnel and government officials, even if they are asymptomatic.

“We recommend that testing facilities be rapidly enhanced to detect SARS-CoV-2 in every region of the country. Ideally, no primary health care centre should be more than 100kms away from a SARS-CoV-2 testing centre,” read the statement signed by more than 200 scientists and researchers. “A national disaster-risk management plan be prepared and implemented in all states to test for the coronavirus and accommodate more patients,” it added.

