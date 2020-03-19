Covid-19: Will start checks at pvt companies in 2 days, says BMC chief

mumbai

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:55 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi on Wednesday said the civic body will within two days start inspection of private offices and corporates found violating the order of ensuring less than 50% attendance in offices can be imposed with a penalty.

The BMC on Monday issued a circular under rule 10 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 asking companies to start work from home policy. According to the order, all offices of firms offering non-essential services should function at only 50% staff capacity. Those providing essential services such as drinking water, sewerage services, banking services, telephone and internet services, rail and transportation services, food, vegetable and groceries, hospitals, medical centres and media have been exempted from it.

“Social distancing is the only way to make sure the coronavirus does not spread further, and for this we have requested all private companies, public sector companies and those into non-essential services to not have more than 50% attendance. However, if these orders are not followed, action in the form of levying fine can be taken as per the Indian Penal Code. We are requesting the companies to take the steps, and in the coming days, we will also conduct inspections to ascertain if they are complying with the order,” said Pardeshi. “We are currently at stage two, wherein this is controllable, but the next stage which is stage three will be a little difficult to handle, and hence we must take precautions in advance.”

The shops and establishments department of the BMC is also carrying out inspections in shops, malls, cinema halls, gyms etc to ensure that they are shut. According to BMC officials, a team of three officers in each of the 24 administrative wards are going for inspections of such establishments. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said, “We are ensuring they comply with our orders.”

Several employees took to Twitter to complain about their companies flouting the order. An employee of a private firm in Santacruz, said, “We are not being given work from home option. Along with this, we are also not being offered any basic facilities such as sanitisers.”

On Tuesday, the BMC increased the fine on spitting five-fold to ₹1,000 from ₹200. The civic body fined 174 offenders and collected ₹1.74 lakh in fines, as per BMC data. Sixty-eight offenders were allowed to go with just warnings. The most number of cases (25) were found in Borivli and Dahisar area.