CR adds 2 local services on trans-harbour line

mumbai

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:05 IST

Central Railway (CR) will introduce two new local train services for essential service workers in the city starting Monday. The trains will be introduced on the trans-harbour line between Thane and Vashi railway stations.

The first train will leave from Thane at 7.30am and arrive at Vashi at 8am. The second will leave from Vashi at 4.30pm and arrive at Thane at 5pm.

The trains will halt at Rabale, Koparkhairane, Turbhe and Sanpada railway stations.

“These services are not for the general public. Only essential staff as identified by the state government will be permitted to travel by these selected suburban services,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

The zonal railway is currently operating 352 local train services on its main, harbour and trans-harbour lines. Western Railway (WR) is operating 202 local services for essential workers in the city.

(With inputs from Ankita G Menon)