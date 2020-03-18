CR sees drop in number of local train commuters

mumbai

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:55 IST

Following the Maharashtra government’s appeal to restrict commute after an increase in the number of the novel coronavirus cases in the city, the Central Railway witnessed a drop in the sales tickets for its suburban trains on Tuesday.

As per the Central Railway’s data, eight lakh suburban railway tickets were sold on Tuesday as compared to nine lakh suburban railway tickets sold on Monday. On Sunday, eight lakh suburban railway tickets were sold as compared to nine lakh railway tickets on Saturday. On March 13, nine lakh railway tickets were sold on Central Railway as compared to 10 lakh tickets sold on March 12.

“There has been a significant decline in the number of ticket sales and passengers commuting from the local trains in the last few days. Constant announcements on railway stations are also being done to warn passengers against travelling unless absolutely necessary.” said a senior Central Railway official requesting anonymity.

Passengers travelling from the local trains on Tuesday stated that compartments were less crowded as compared to other days. “Compartments of local trains were less crowded as compared to Monday. I was travelling to meet my family to Thane during the peak hour. There was no crowding in the compartment despite it being a weekday.” said Aarti Singh, a Vidyavihar resident.

Passenger associations have stated that few passengers have voluntarily opted to stay at home and the train services should be limited in order to limit people from travelling. “The number of passengers needs to go down more substantially and that will be possible only if railways limit the number of trains ,” said Lata Argade, vice-president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh. According to the data shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, there has been a 27% drop in passengers on Western Railway, 40% drop in metro and 51% drop in passengers using the ST buses.