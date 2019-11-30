CR to get its first AC local in December

mumbai

Passengers of Central Railway (CR) will get their first air-conditioned (AC) local train by December. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai is likely to send the train to Mumbai by Tuesday.

The train is expected to be introduced between Thane and Panvel, Panvel and Vashi railway stations on the Trans-Harbour railway line by the end of December or by early January 2020.

“We are giving finishing touches to the AC local train. We will despatch the train to CR from ICF in the next three days,” said a senior ICF, Chennai official.

The train will undergo a three-week trial on CR’s tracks wherein different concerns, starting from the height of the train to air-conditioning and seating arrangements, will be inspected and then be introduced into service.

CR is presently finalising the routes for the train.

The zonal railway will speak to passengers’ associations for their feedback on operation of the train.

“It is important to discuss with passengers on the timings of the AC train. Owing to operational constraints, the train will replace a currently-operational train. The final decision has not yet been taken,” said a senior CR official.

CR will get six AC local trains by March 2020 that are likely to be introduced on the main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Kalyan and on the Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel railway stations.

The zonal railway had earlier asked ICF to lower the height of the AC train owing to height of the British-era bridges on CR main and Harbour lines.

While the height of the train was reduced, the placement of grab handles inside the compartment was also lowered.