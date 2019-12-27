e-paper
Creative director, actor held with 60g charas

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:08 IST
A creative director and a Bollywood actor were arrested at Oshiwara for allegedly possessing 60 grams of charas. The duo was intercepted during a nakabandi near Mega Mall, Oshiwara, on December 24.

The arrested duo are Saurabh Arora, a creative director, and Rahul Tyagi, an actor.

On the intervening night of December 23 and 24, Oshiwara police was deployed near Mega Mall. Inspector Raghunath Kadam said, “Around 12.30am, we intercepted the duo’s car and demanded to see their driving licence. They seemed suspicious so we checked the vehicle and found about 60 grams of charas. They were later released on bail.”

