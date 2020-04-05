e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / CSMIA operates two evacuation flights on Sunday

CSMIA operates two evacuation flights on Sunday

mumbai Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:10 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Two repatriate flights were operated from city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CMSIA) on Sunday. The two flights were operated to Malaysia’S Kuala Lumpur and the United States’’ Atlanta.

Mumbai airport sources said that Malindo Air’s OD 208 to Kaula Lumpur with 55 passengers took off from CSMIA at 3:15 pm.

“The flight to Atlanta will be operated by US-based Delta Airlines at 10pm,” said an airport official. “In all 260 US nationals will be flown back in this flight,” the official added.

Air India and Delta operated flights to Paris and Atlanta respectively on Saturday. Air India chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal announced the national carrier will be operating 18 charter flights to fly back French, German, Irish and Canadian nationals during this lockdown period.

top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 3,577, death toll goes up to 83: Health Min
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 3,577, death toll goes up to 83: Health Min
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news