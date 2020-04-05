CSMIA operates two evacuation flights on Sunday

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:10 IST

Two repatriate flights were operated from city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CMSIA) on Sunday. The two flights were operated to Malaysia’S Kuala Lumpur and the United States’’ Atlanta.

Mumbai airport sources said that Malindo Air’s OD 208 to Kaula Lumpur with 55 passengers took off from CSMIA at 3:15 pm.

“The flight to Atlanta will be operated by US-based Delta Airlines at 10pm,” said an airport official. “In all 260 US nationals will be flown back in this flight,” the official added.

Air India and Delta operated flights to Paris and Atlanta respectively on Saturday. Air India chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal announced the national carrier will be operating 18 charter flights to fly back French, German, Irish and Canadian nationals during this lockdown period.