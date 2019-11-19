Custodial death case: Viscera report confirms Vijay Singh did not have alcohol

mumbai

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:42 IST

The forensic science laboratory (FSL) at Kalina has submitted the viscera reports to the Mumbai crime branch in the custodial death of 25-year-old Vijay Singh.

Histopathology reports, which will reveal the cause of death, are still pending.

The viscera reports have not found alcohol in Singh’s body, said an FSL officer on condition of anonymity.

The crime branch unit 4, which is probing Singh’s custodial death, has recorded statements of 15 officers of Wadala TT police station, including the suspended five. Some of the policemen had claimed in their statement that Singh had appeared drunk when he was detained.

A senior crime branch officer confirmed that viscera reports showed that Singh had not consumed alcohol or any poisonous substance.

Singh, his cousin Shivam and their friend Ankit Mishra were detained by Wadala TT police on October 27 after they got into a scuffle with a couple.

The patrolling van brought them to the police station and the couple alleged that Singh and his friend assaulted and harassed them. Singh was detained for more than three hours and his parents claimed that the police harassed and assaulted him in the lock-up.

They said that although he complained of chest pain, the police did not take Singh to hospital. They did not provide a vehicle even after Singh collapsed inside the police station. His family rushed him to Sion hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

After the initial inquiry, five policemen were suspended and two days later, the Wadala TT police registered an assault case against the couple.