Mumbai News / Cyber police issues advisory on cyber crimes amid lockdown

Cyber police issues advisory on cyber crimes amid lockdown

mumbai Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai cyber police on Monday issued an advisory for general public to inform them how cyber-fraudsters are taking advantage of the lockdown which has forced people to remain indoors.

A study on trending cyber crimes shows fraudsters are taking advantage of the situation as many people are using online banking services to be updated with their banking activities.

“Taking advantage of this, several cyber fraudsters have started calling up people posing as bank officials and asking them for their bank details and One Time Password (OTP) if they wish to delay their loan’s equated monthly instalment (EMI),” said Vishal Thakur, DCP, Mumbai cyber police station.

Cyber police have received several complaints over the past 10 days and are helping local police stations probe such cases.

“Fraudsters are also sending links by messages asking people to download applications like Anydesk, Quick Support, Airdroid and Team Viewer which provides remote access to your phones and enables the fraudster to hack your phone and steal your bank details,” said a police officer.

