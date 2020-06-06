e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cyclone Nisarga:Two NDRF officers suffer serious injuries; 7 teams deployed in Shrivardhan taluka

Cyclone Nisarga:Two NDRF officers suffer serious injuries; 7 teams deployed in Shrivardhan taluka

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:56 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
One NDRF officer’s five toes and a portion of foot were cut, while the other was injured when a pole fell on his head.
One NDRF officer’s five toes and a portion of foot were cut, while the other was injured when a pole fell on his head.(HT PHOTO)
         

Two officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) suffered serious injuries during clearing work in the aftermath of Cyclone Nisarga, at two separate locations along the Konkan coast on Saturday morning.

The first case was at Shrivardhan taluka in Raigad, where Inderjeet Singh Chauhan accidentally cut all his five toes and a portion of his foot while using a mechanical tree cutter and had to be rushed to the Shrivardhan government hospital, said officers. “He was given first aid at the government hospital. The amputated portion of his foot was kept in an ice-box. The officer was then rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he reached at 5pm. A team of orthopaedic, vascular and plastic surgeons were ready there to conduct a surgery. The operation will take six hours,” said Mahesh Nalawade, deputy commandant, NDRF.

Presently, there are four NDRF teams at Shrivardhan taluka. Another two from Murud and one from Alibag were diverted for additional operations on Saturday as it is the worst affected taluka in the district.

The second incident took place in Dapoli, Ratnagiri, where an officer suffered serious injuries during road clearance duty when an electric pole fell on his head. “The officer was wearing a helmet and the impact was not directly on his head. However, due to the sudden hit, his forehead dashed against the road and he received a serious injury,” said another NDRF official requesting anonymity. “He is stable and is under constant supervision,” he added.

Following the incidents, all NDRF teams on duty were issued an advisory that read, “All the commanders and rescuers need to be more alert and vigilant while on work. Unnecessary injury while being casual or by accident need to be avoided. So all are requested and directed to be more careful and alert while performing such risky jobs.”

On March 31, seven NDRF teams had arrived in Raigad district in view of the cyclone Nisarga. Each team has 23 members. They first ensured the safe relocation and evacuation of citizens living along the coast, followed by awareness sessions, and finally post-cyclone restoration efforts.

top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In