Cyclone Nisarga:Two NDRF officers suffer serious injuries; 7 teams deployed in Shrivardhan taluka

mumbai

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:56 IST

Two officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) suffered serious injuries during clearing work in the aftermath of Cyclone Nisarga, at two separate locations along the Konkan coast on Saturday morning.

The first case was at Shrivardhan taluka in Raigad, where Inderjeet Singh Chauhan accidentally cut all his five toes and a portion of his foot while using a mechanical tree cutter and had to be rushed to the Shrivardhan government hospital, said officers. “He was given first aid at the government hospital. The amputated portion of his foot was kept in an ice-box. The officer was then rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he reached at 5pm. A team of orthopaedic, vascular and plastic surgeons were ready there to conduct a surgery. The operation will take six hours,” said Mahesh Nalawade, deputy commandant, NDRF.

Presently, there are four NDRF teams at Shrivardhan taluka. Another two from Murud and one from Alibag were diverted for additional operations on Saturday as it is the worst affected taluka in the district.

The second incident took place in Dapoli, Ratnagiri, where an officer suffered serious injuries during road clearance duty when an electric pole fell on his head. “The officer was wearing a helmet and the impact was not directly on his head. However, due to the sudden hit, his forehead dashed against the road and he received a serious injury,” said another NDRF official requesting anonymity. “He is stable and is under constant supervision,” he added.

Following the incidents, all NDRF teams on duty were issued an advisory that read, “All the commanders and rescuers need to be more alert and vigilant while on work. Unnecessary injury while being casual or by accident need to be avoided. So all are requested and directed to be more careful and alert while performing such risky jobs.”

On March 31, seven NDRF teams had arrived in Raigad district in view of the cyclone Nisarga. Each team has 23 members. They first ensured the safe relocation and evacuation of citizens living along the coast, followed by awareness sessions, and finally post-cyclone restoration efforts.