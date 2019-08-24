Dahi Handi celebrations: 40,000 cops to stand guard at sensitive spots across Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:24 IST

At least 40,000 police personnel have been deployed to keep the city safe as it celebrates Dahi Handi on Saturday.

Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson of Mumbai police, said, “All units, including the traffic, state reserve police force, quick response team, rapid action force, bomb disposal and detection squad, home guard and the crime branch, will be part of the patrolling team. Police teams, including women officials, will be present at crowded spots in plainclothes.”

More than 5,000 CCTV cameras across the city and suburbs will also help the Mumbai police in monitoring the situation as well as traffic movement, said a police officer.

“We have not received any specific alerts, but all police stations have been instructed to stay alert and keep an eye on any suspicious activity,” said Ashok.

In case of any trouble, citizens can call on 100, write to Mumbai police’s Twitter handle or send text messages on 7738133133 / 7738144144.

“We have urged organisers to follow safety precautions such as chest guard, safety belts, helmets and cushions on the ground, as per the court’s directives,” said Ashok.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 00:24 IST