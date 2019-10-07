e-paper
Dawood aide tries to extort real estate investor, arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:36 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
The Mumbai crime branch recently arrested Riyaz Ahmed Siraj Ahmed Bhati, 55, an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, for allegedly trying to extort money from a real estate developer in Mumbai.

Bhati was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till October 9.

According to the police, the complainant is involved in the real estate business and has various property investments in Pune and Maval area with his business partner.

The complainant had a dispute with one of his partners where they had invested in a property in Pune, and Bhati was aware of the disagreement.

He then started contacting the complainant to settle the issue with his partner and demanded money.

When the complainant refused to pay him, Bhati started threatening him, claiming that the business partner would file a complaint against him, said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police of the crime branch.

“The complainant approached the Mumbai crime branch and a case was registered. Bhati was arrested under sections 384 and 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Nalawade.

The incident came to light after Bhati was arrested by the anti-extortion cell (AEC) in July, for allegedly forging a recommendation letter of Wilson College, which has a membership quota in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Based on the forged letter, Bhati applied and got an MCA membership in 2015.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:36 IST

