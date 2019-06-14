Dead fish in Thane lake shock residents

Hundreds of fish in Khidkali lake, Mumbra, died in the past two days.

The residents claimed that the fish are dying due to defunct aeration system of the lake.

The Khidkali lake is beside the scenic Khidkaleshwar temple in Mumbra.

A villager, who did not wish to be named, said, “People from the village come to the temple for various religious rituals. For the past two days, we have been seeing dead fish floating on the lake.”

After they complained to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) about it, the officials removed the fish from the lake on Thursday.

“They removed the fish and kept them on the banks of the lake. The lake is not maintained and devotees at the temple were shocked to see the dead fish,” he said.

The local representatives said the increased pollution level led to the death of the fish.

NCP corporator Babaji Patil said, “The filtration plant of the lake is not working properly. The fish have died because of lack of maintenance of the lake. This is not the first time that the fish in the lake have died. Earlier, too, we had seen several dead fish floating on the lake. We have complained to the corporation to treat the lake.”

The civic officials said there is no problem with the aeration system.

Manisha Pradhan, pollution control officer of TMC, said, “Water sampling of the lake found that the dissolved oxygen levels in the lake is 6.7 which is acceptable as the minimum level should be 4. We have started potassium permanganate treatment on the lake water.”

“We do know the exact reason of the fish dying. We have installed additional aerators in the lake to increase the oxygen levels,” she added.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 00:50 IST