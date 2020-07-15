e-paper
Debarred for low attendance, Mithibai college students to move Apex court for clarity on their graduation

Debarred for low attendance, Mithibai college students to move Apex court for clarity on their graduation

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 02:23 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the state stands firm on its decision to not hold final-year exams, around 550 students of Vile Parle’s Mithibai College who were debarred for lack of attendance plan to move the Supreme Court (SC) for clarity on their fate. The students are currently working out the modalities with their lawyer.

The Maharashtra Universities Act mandates that students must have 75% or above attendance in each subject during every semester, failing which the institute can disallow them from appearing for exams. On the basis of the rule, Mithibai College debarred around 550 students from arts, science, commerce and other self-finance courses.

In March, around 100 students who were debarred filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking relief. The court, however, upheld the college’s decision.

On May 31, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all students, including pursuing final-year courses, will be promoted based on their performance in the previous semester. While the debarred students pointed out the state government’s decision, they are yet to hear from the college management.

“The situation is different at present as the state government highlighted that all students should be promoted despite their academic status or attendance. If students from other colleges benefit from the decision, then why are we being punished,” said a student, who did not wish to be named.

Despite attempts, college principal Rajpal Hande and management’s chief executive officer Asoke Basak did not answer HT’s calls or messages.

“Most of us are worried about our futures given the Covid-19 situation. To make matters worse, the college has left us in the lurch by not clarifying our status. We have no option but to go back to the judiciary and seek help,” said another student.

