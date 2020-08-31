e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / DGCA extends suspension of international flight operations till September 30

DGCA extends suspension of international flight operations till September 30

The regulator, however, stated that it may allow international scheduled flights on selected routes on case-to case-basis

mumbai Updated: Aug 31, 2020 14:09 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
DGCA had first issued a circular suspending both international and domestic flights on March 26 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
DGCA had first issued a circular suspending both international and domestic flights on March 26 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19.(HT Photo)
         

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced its decision to extend the suspension of international flight operations till September 30.

The circular, dated August 31, stated that travel and visa restrictions have been further extended. The circular read, “...scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India till 2359hrs of 30th September. This shall not apply to international all- cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.”

The regulator, however, stated that it may allow international scheduled flights on selected routes on case-to case-basis.

DGCA had first issued a circular suspending both international and domestic flights on March 26 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19. After two months of a complete ban on flights, India resumed its flight operations on May 25. While domestic travel has been allowed, international flights are operational only under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded overseas. As part of easing lockdown restrictions, the government also set up air bubble arrangements with select countries to provide regulated, safe and restricted international travel.

tags
top news
Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In