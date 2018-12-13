Diamond merchant’s murder in Mumbai: Forensic team analyses car allegedly used in crime

The car in which diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani was allegedly killed was examined on Thursday by officials from the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) for evidences.

“The car has been analysed and the team has taken samples vital for the probe,” said a senior police officer.

On November 28, Udani left his office at Vikhroli. On his way, he asked his driver to stop at the Vikhroli outpost on the eastern express highway and entered another car that was parked 70 metres away. On December 4, Udani’s body was found in the bushes in a hilly area near the Dehrang dam, Panvel. A case of murder was registered.

The police have so far arrested seven accused– Ghatkopar-based political party worker Sachin Pawar, suspended Mumbai police constable Dinesh Pawar, 29, the driver of the car Pranit Bhoir, 20, Mahesh Prabhakar Bhoir, 31, Siddhesh Shankar Patil, 23, Shahista Khan, 41, and her relative Nikhat Mohammed Umar Khan, 20–in the case. They have been charged with conspiracy for kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence.

As per the police investigation, apart from Sachin and Shahista, all others were present in the car with Udani. Sachin had allegedly asked Shahista to arrange for Nikhat to act as a honeytrap for Udani. The probe also points to the fact that Sachin owed a substantial amount to Udani, which the latter had been demanding. Police claimed that Sachin was also upset as Udani had behaved badly with his friend, a TV actor. “We are working on the evidences to corroborate the reasons behind the crime,” said an officer.

Sachin, who is the former private assistant of a Ghatkopar-based politician is the prime accused in the case along with Dinesh.

Two days before his name came up in the case, Dinesh was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The police are relying on call data records, Udani’s stolen jewellery found in the possession of the accused and statements of several persons who came in contact with the accused before and after the murder, for the probe.

