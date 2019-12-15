Differently-abled woman robbed, pushed off train

mumbai

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:50 IST

A 31-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly pushed off a running train by an unidentified man, after he snatched her bag containing cash and phone, near Mahalaxmi station, on Friday.

The victim, Nagma Ansari, is a sweeper at Mumbai Central station.

The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Railways Act and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Shailendra Dhiwar, senior inspector, Mumbai Central GRP, said, “We suspect the accused is the same person who assaulted a woman passenger inside a long distance train in November. We have obtained his image from CCTV cameras at the station, and are looking for him.”

In her statement to the police, Ansari said that while returning home from a mosque in Dadar on Friday, she had boarded a compartment reserved for differently-abled persons of Gujarat Express.

She said that when she boarded the train, there was nobody in the compartment apart from a man. As soon as the train started, Ansari told the police, the man started closing all windows and doors.

When she questioned him, the man told her he was a plumber and was shutting everything as the train was about to reach its last stop.

He then allegedly approached Ansari and asked her to hand over all her valuables to him. “When she refused, he snatched her bag containing her mobile phone and some cash.

When Ansari cried out for help, the man pushed her out of the running train. Someone from the train informed the police.

The woman was found lying between two poles near Mahalaxmi station. She was rushed to BYL Nair Hospital. She has sustained severe leg injuries and will have to undergo an operation,” said a GRP officer.

