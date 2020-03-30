e-paper
Do not force students to pay fees during coronavirus lockdown: Maha govt

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
In a circular issued on Monday, the Maharashtra government requested all boards to not force students to pay fees for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21 during the 21-day lockdown period. The government has stated that a lot of parents had approached the state government with an extension request. “Given the current scenario, where there is a lockdown and there is unavailability of money, we request schools across boards to not force parents to collect fees,” the circular stated.

