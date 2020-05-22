e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Doctor threatened over rumour of using Jain temple as Covid facility

Doctor threatened over rumour of using Jain temple as Covid facility

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 00:26 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

With the rising cases of Covid-19, cases of discrimination against the people at the frontline are also increasing.

On Wednesday, a senior doctor from Surana group of hospitals had to face the heat of locals when a rumour started spreading that he was trying to turn a nearby Jain Bhavan into a Covid treatment centre.

While, the senior doctor who is the CEO of the hospital, Dr Prince D Surana, said he was making alternative accommodation for his doctors and paramedics who can’t go home with permissions from the Brihanmimbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On May 19, he submitted a letter to Chembur Jain Bhavan seeking approval for the same.

In the letter, he agreed to pay a minimal fee for the stay and also agreed to take responsibility for the cleanliness of the Bhavan. But soon, rumours started spreading and an angry local mob tried to enter his house forcefully on Wednesday and even threatened him.

“These frontliners who are involved in the treatment of Covid patients can’t go home, so we need to make an alternative set up for them. The Jain Bhavan has 35 rooms which could easily accommodate around 70 of my hospital staff. So, I approached them on humanitarian grounds,” said Dr Prince D Surana.

Following the incident, he has filed a written police complaint with Chembur police station. When HT contacted Rajesh Shah, a member of the trust, he refused to make any comment. “I don’t want to comment on the issue.”

Medical staffers are most vulnerable to contracting the infection on duty so it is always advised to provide them alternative stay so that they don’t infect their families. In fact, doctors working in the government and civic-run hospitals follow the same protocols.

“It was the decision of the BMC to let healthcare workers use the space like hundreds of other makeshift places,” he added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In