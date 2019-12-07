Domestic help booked for theft in Ulwe flat

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:28 IST

Navi Mumbai The Nhava Sheva police are on the lookout of a woman, who allegedly stole cash and gold valuables from an apartment in Ulwe while working there as a house help.

Shilpa Vilhekar, 42, filed a complaint after cash and valuables were missing from her apartment. Her husband and son live in Pune while she works at a private firm in Bandra-Kurla Complex, said police.

Vilhekar has been staying at the apartment since July last year and hired Nirmala Gaikwad for household chores. In her complaint, the woman said since she lives along only Gaikwad has access to her flat, when she comes to finish the chores.

On November 29, the woman had withdrawn ₹10,000 and kept it in a cupboard. Next day, she left for Pune to visit her family and returned on Monday.

“Gaikwad asked me for her salary and I told her I would pay her on Tuesday. We then left together locking the room. The next day, the money was missing,” said Vilhekar in her complaint.

Vilhekar added that she had noticed that ₹500 and ₹1,000 would go missing from her cupboard but thought she must have misplaced them.

“The accused has stolen ₹70,000 worth gold valuables, including gold necklace and pendant, and ₹10,000. We have registered a case against the domestic help,” said an officer from Nhava Sheva police station.