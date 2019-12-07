e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Domestic help booked for theft in Ulwe flat

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai The Nhava Sheva police are on the lookout of a woman, who allegedly stole cash and gold valuables from an apartment in Ulwe while working there as a house help.

Shilpa Vilhekar, 42, filed a complaint after cash and valuables were missing from her apartment. Her husband and son live in Pune while she works at a private firm in Bandra-Kurla Complex, said police.

Vilhekar has been staying at the apartment since July last year and hired Nirmala Gaikwad for household chores. In her complaint, the woman said since she lives along only Gaikwad has access to her flat, when she comes to finish the chores.

On November 29, the woman had withdrawn ₹10,000 and kept it in a cupboard. Next day, she left for Pune to visit her family and returned on Monday.

“Gaikwad asked me for her salary and I told her I would pay her on Tuesday. We then left together locking the room. The next day, the money was missing,” said Vilhekar in her complaint.

Vilhekar added that she had noticed that ₹500 and ₹1,000 would go missing from her cupboard but thought she must have misplaced them.

“The accused has stolen ₹70,000 worth gold valuables, including gold necklace and pendant, and ₹10,000. We have registered a case against the domestic help,” said an officer from Nhava Sheva police station.

top news
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
‘Justice done’:Telangana vet’s father on rape accused killed in encounter
‘Justice done’:Telangana vet’s father on rape accused killed in encounter
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News