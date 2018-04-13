Don’t eat food given by strangers: Judge to Peter Mukerjea

Prison authorities have been asked to take special care of Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, special judge JC Jagdale told Peter when he sought permission to have food brought by his friend on Thursday.

The special judge was scheduled to record the deposition of the third witness – Kajal Sharma – against Peter and another accused, Sanjeev Khanna, in the ongoing trial of Sheena Bora murder case when he said this.

Referring to Indrani’s hospitalisation, the special judge told him it is risky to have food brought by an outsider. “Food is everyone’s necessity and I can’t deprive you of that. Jail authorities have conveyed that they suspect that Indrani was given food mixed with some things,” the judge said. “Higher authorities have asked to take special care of two of you since you are connected to the case registered in Delhi.”

The court later questioned Peter’s friend about the food and the two were asked to have the food in the court. Meanwhile, Kajal Sharma’s deposition had to be deferred as Indrani could not be produced before the special court after prison authorities said she was too weak. The court ordered the authorities to produce her through video conference. Indrani’s lawyer Ayaz Khan objected to this. Through video conference, Indrani told the court she wants to remain present at the time of recording of Sharma’s deposition. “I am very sick sir. I want to speak to my lawyers,” she said. The court hence deferred the hearing to April 18.

Jail authorities have submitted a report about Indrani’s health to the court.