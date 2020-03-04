‘Don’t panic, no coronavirus case in Maha yet’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:50 IST

Maharashtra has had no positive cases of coronavirus, said state minister for health and family welfare Rajesh Tope on Wednesday. Tope also told the legislative Council that thermal screening for coronavirus had been carried out on 401 passengers deboarding flights and 676 passengers deboarding from 30 ships in the state. So far, 161 have tested negative for the virus after showing symptoms of infection.

On Wednesday, Tope informed the legislative Council that 152 people had been quarantined on showing symptoms of coronavirus infection. According to the state health department, altogether, 454 people have been screened for coronavirus of whom 161 had tested negative, and 143 have been discharged. Nine people in the state remain in quarantine – seven of whom are in Mumbai, one is Nashik and one is in Nanded. Those who have been discharged after testing negative for coronavirus will be monitored by a special team, in case any symptoms return within 28 days of discharge.

Tope was responding to a special sitting on coronavirus, organised by the legislative Council. He emphasised that there was no reason to panic. “There are simple preventive care measures that can safeguard individuals from catching the disease, or transmitting it, which will be listed shortly. The state is taking all measures on a war footing to prepare for an outbreak, if at all it happens in Maharashtra,” he said.

To curb the spread of misinformation regarding coronavirus, Tope met top officials of Maharashtra Police’s cyber crime unit on Tuesday. “I have instructed the cyber crime unit to crack down on any persons spreading misinformation and creating panic,” he told the council.

Meanwhile, public service advertisements to spread awareness about coronavirus will be screened at cinema halls and on popular government and private channels. The health department is making banners, posters and jingles for use in schools, colleges and public places.

Tope said, “All district hospitals have set up quarantine wards holding 10 beds each, in preparation for an emergency. Doctors in all districts are being trained in ventilator management facility, and other dos and don’ts while handling suspected coronavirus cases. Private hospitals have also been roped in.” Tope said protective equipment has been distributed to all hospitals. He also said the state would ensure sufficient funds were made available in case of emergency. If required, the state’s contingency fund may also be used.

Maharashtra government has also purchased N95 masks for medical staff. Tope further clarified that healthy persons need not wear masks. N95 and triple-layer masks are only for hospital staff and those suspected of carrying the virus. The state also has a virus transport medium (VTM) to transport suspected virus carriers from their homes to hospitals, or between hospitals.

On Tuesday, a meeting was organised for “contact mapping and tracing” to prevent community transmission by identifying relatives of suspected carriers who would also be tested.