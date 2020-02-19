e-paper
Mumbai News / 'Don't reclaim garden plan for east coast'

‘Don’t reclaim garden plan for east coast’

mumbai Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:08 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Despite the objections, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has included a plan to create a 145-hectare London’s Hyde Park-like central garden near Haji Bunder in south Mumbai, by reclaiming 93ha, in its revised plan for revamp of the eastern waterfront submitted to the Maharashtra government. Urban planners and activists continue to oppose the plan to reclaim space to provide a garden.

The port trust had released its first draft for the eastern waterfront in December 2018. However, the plan received a lot of flak from citizens who submitted 920 objections to it. The trust submitted a revised plan to the directorate of town planning on January 31.

The MbPT has got a go-ahead for the garden plan from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune. In its report, MbPT stated: “The 145-hectare garden shall be the largest urban park on Mumbai’s seafront. The CWPRS has certified that the reclamation in this shape will have minimal effect on waterfront facilities of MbPT.”

CWPRS is a central government agency that looks at research and development needs, and projects in water-borne transport, water resources and energy.

AA Purohit from CWPRS, who conducted the study, said he will not be able to comment on the research unless permitted by the director.

“We are in the process of making an environment impact assessment report. However, the institute has certified that there will be minimal effect. Any way, we are only talking of providing a large-scale open space through reclamation, which is subject to environment clearance,” said a senior official from MbPT.

MbPT has made a list of 31 attractions that will be a part of the large central garden. It includes an urban forest park, amusement park, spiral tower view point, bandstand, war memorial plaza, play and adventure zone and health trail, among others. The trust has also proposed a flamingo park on a 4-ha plot in Sewri to ensure conservation of mangroves and flamingo habitat.

Gautam Kirtane, a Mumbai-based urban expert, said, “We have to stop looking at reclamation. Inter-tidal zones are the most important and productive zones for the sea. If they are reclaimed, we will effectively kill the sea.”

Pankaj Joshi from the Urban Design Research Institute said MbPT must look at an environment assessment to determine the effect of reclamation. “It is not like all reclamation is bad, but looking at its effects scientifically is very important.”

Zoru Bhathena, environment activist, said, “Reclamation is permitted for a project when the authority does not have any other option, but to reclaim. Is the port trust saying the city can have a garden only by reclaiming? This is completely absurd.”

