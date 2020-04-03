Don’t switch off fans on Sunday, suggest experts

mumbai

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:51 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to switch off lights in their homes on Sunday to show solidarity amid Covid-19 outbreak, power industry could be facing a major challenge, experts said. Experts suggested that citizens must not switch off their fans, fridge or other gadgets except lights on Sunday to maintain grid supply. An official from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), which supplies power to the entire state, said they are studying on what can be the possible effects and how to manage the supply on Sunday.