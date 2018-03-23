Don’t want vehicle testing track near homes, say Nerul residents

Around 1,000 residents from Nerul have planned a silent protest on Saturday against the recently built vehicle testing track by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) allotted land near Wonder’s Park for the construction of Vashi deputy RTO’s administrative building, in addition to a ground for a vehicle testing track.

However, the move has been receiving flak from the locals, and corporator Ravindra Ithape from the area has even filed a public interest litigation (PIL) over it.

Saturday’s protest will be spearheaded by Ithape, who is against the vehicle testing track.

He said “The vehicle testing track is ready and the testing started from March 21. Hence, we need to oppose the facility, which has been posing problems for everyone.”

He clarified that he was not against the vehicle track testing facility, but against the location.

“This is a residential area, which also has many other facility including gardens, schools, colleges and hospitals. The testing track will destroy the peace of the area, leading to noise pollution. Hence, the residents from the area have decided to protest,” said Ithape.

In the PIL filed by Ithape on November 6 last year, it was stated that the facility is being built on a green zone.

The court, in response, has asked the petitioner to submit proof of their claim and the next hearing date is on April 13.

Sanjay Dole, deputy regional traffic officer, said, “The facility will not affect residents and the closest society is 100 metres away. Also, only 10 vehicles will be tested at the track at a time, hence, it will not lead to noise pollution. I cannot comment on the protest.”

According to the availability of RTO staff, the RTO will be giving appointment to only 40 auto rickshaws, 40 semi-taxis and T-permit vans, 22 heavy vehicles per day.

“Also, there is a wide road near the RTO which heads to Uran. Hence, the 10 vehicles will pass in a blink, so this should not be a big problem for residents,” said Dole.

The stretch of the road houses many plush housing societies, and residents are unhappy as the track would cause a rise in noise pollution in the area.

Narendra Makhijani, 47, a Nerul resident, said “It is sad that residents’ opinions are not taken before planning such a facility. After we learnt that the vehicle testing track will start soon, we are have no option but to protest.”

“A lot of money goes into the construction of any facility. So, residents’ opinions should be taken, so that there are no hurdles in the plan,” he said.

The residents also said that it would compromise with their safety.

Adesh Dande, 50, a Nerul resident, said, “The vehicle testing track will cause a lot of nuisance and also pose safety issues in the area. I’m waiting for the court verdict, and hope that it will be in our favour.”