Dopehri in Thane: An evening with 3-time national award winner Pankaj Kapoor

The city which is known for giving a unique platform to Marathi theatre is set to witness a new entrant – veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor – who will be reading his novella ‘Dopehri’ in Hindustani on March 11.

After performing across the globe with 8 international shows, ‘Dopehri’ by Pankaj Kapoor will have its 46th show in Thane. “I had only heard about Thane all this while and when Eyedentity Entertainment came up with the idea to perform in Thane, I was keen as it has a great theatre audience. I have always wanted to perform here and my first visit to Ghanekar auditorium was amazing as the huge stage took me by surprise. I was also impressed with the development that has taken place in Thane,” said Kapoor.

While talking about the theme of his novella, the three times national award winner said, “Women are not portrayed well in our country. The focus is always on the girl child. However, mature women or those who are lonely and wish to create their worth in the society need expression as well. This is how I started writing Dopehri – it represents a sum of emotions that we experience in life. It is entertaining and all those who can understand Hindustani will enjoy.”

Kapur has been a part of theatre for 40 years now. “I have had various experiences as an actor. It does not matter if it’s a series, movie or theatre, everything is equally challenging. I work for everything with equal honesty and seriousness. While shooting, we have the option to of a retake whereas theatre is compact and in front of a live audience, where we cannot make mistakes. It’s a different experience in both situations,” said Kapoor.

‘Dopehri’ which represents an evening at the theatre with music and lights, will see a reading and enactment of the novel. “This is going to be a very different experience for theatre lovers,” the actor said.

What: ‘Dopehri’ by Pankaj Kapoor

Where: Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruh, Thane

When: March 11, 2018, 8:30pm