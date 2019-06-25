Downpour in Thane leads to tree fall and traffic snarls

Thane experienced heavy downpour on Monday afternoon, ending its recent dry spell and causing traffic snarls at major junctions in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the onset of monsoon is expected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next 48 hours.

On Monday, Thane received 25.14mm rain, taking the total rainfall in this season in the city to 288.22mm. The downpour continued for 40 minutes, between 12.30pm to 1pm.

One tree fell inside Kamgar Hospital’s premises at Wagle Estate. “The tree fell on four two-wheelers, damaging them. No one was injured in this incident. We sent a team and immediately removed the tree,” said an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell.

Areas such as Thane station, Naupada, Teen Haat Naka and other junctions saw traffic congestion during the downpour. “Traffic jam near Naupada was immediately cleared by the traffic team,” said a traffic official. However, locals reported slow traffic movement.

“There was traffic congestion between Naupada and Teen Haat Naka. It took me around 20 minutes to cross the stretch which usually takes only five minutes by bike,” said Siddhant Shastri, a resident of Naupada.

Commuters also complained that local trains on Central Railway were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes between Kalyan and Thane although railway officials said there were no reports of delays. “We had to wait for 10 minutes for a train,” said Jyoti Badhe, who was travelling from Thane to Kalyan. Pooja Kadam, a resident of Dombivli, said, “The local services were running slow between Thane and Kalyan during the rain.”

