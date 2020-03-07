e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / DRI arrests man in ₹50 crore duty drawback fraud

DRI arrests man in ₹50 crore duty drawback fraud

mumbai Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:16 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Friday arrested a Navi Mumbai resident in connection with a duty drawback fraud that caused a loss of ₹50 crore to the government.

The arrested accused, Sunil Kalgutkar, a resident of Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, is a member of a syndicate which procures cheap carpets and garments from different people and shows purchase through fake bills by the overvaluation of the same, to get more drawbacks, said a DRI officer. Based on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai zone officials had called Kalgutkar for questioning on Friday. “During questioning, Kalgutkar admitted that he along with other members of the syndicate overvalued the export consignments of carpets and garments, and fraudulently availed the drawback more than ₹50 crore,” a DRI source said.

Duty drawback is the rebate of duty chargeable on any imported material used in the manufacture of goods exported from India.

Source added that the accused was also involved in the distribution of drawback among all other members of the syndicate and also interacted with the CHA (Customs House Agent) and shipping agents. He had used around 20 import-export code (IECs) to export overvalued goods and availed drawback on the same.

DRI probe has also revealed that the accused was previously arrested in red sander smuggling case in 2014. Kalgutkar was produced in a city court on Friday.

top news
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news