Driver dead, 3 injured in Thane road accident

A driver of a private car died while two of his passengers and a watchman got injured on Monday, as he lost control of the car at Chithalsar in Thane.

The driver and owner of the car, Surjit Roy,40, died while he was being taken to the hospital, said the Chithalsar police. He and his two friends were returning home when he lost control over the wheels and the car hit the iron gate of Neelkanth Woods

The injured were identified as – Juyal Shah,30, Jyotirmoy Rajkumar,29, and a watchman Dipchand Karansingh,25 – all of who were rushed to Thane civil hospital by locals.

Roy and his two friends were heading home after work.

The Chithalsar police said the car toppled and Karansingh, who was at the gate got hit by the car.

”We have lodged a case of rash and negligent driving and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against Roy under as he was driving the car. His body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. The others are being treated at the hospital,” said an official.