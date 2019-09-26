Drone survey planned for new railway line

Drone survey planned for new railway linemumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:07 IST
Central Railway (CR) plans to conduct drone surveys on 117-km railway stretch for the construction of an additional line between Kalyan and Kasara stations. The zonal railway on September 17 floated tenders for the project.
The surveys will cover a stretch of 67km between Kalyan and Kasara, 16km between Kasara and Igatpuri, and 34km between Badlapur and Palasdhari.
“Construction work on a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara stations is going on in full swing. The survey will be conducted in order to identify the areas,” said a senior CR official.
The additional railway line is being constructed in order to segregate the movement of outstation and local trains.
A majority of outstation trains take the Kasara-Igatpuri route. Any disruption caused on this route affects the entire Kalyan-Kasara route.
First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:07 IST