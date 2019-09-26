e-paper
Drone survey planned for new railway line

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:07 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Central Railway (CR) plans to conduct drone surveys on 117-km railway stretch for the construction of an additional line between Kalyan and Kasara stations. The zonal railway on September 17 floated tenders for the project.

The surveys will cover a stretch of 67km between Kalyan and Kasara, 16km between Kasara and Igatpuri, and 34km between Badlapur and Palasdhari.

“Construction work on a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara stations is going on in full swing. The survey will be conducted in order to identify the areas,” said a senior CR official.

The additional railway line is being constructed in order to segregate the movement of outstation and local trains.

A majority of outstation trains take the Kasara-Igatpuri route. Any disruption caused on this route affects the entire Kalyan-Kasara route.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:07 IST

