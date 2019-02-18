Due for promotion, BMC staffer held for using forged documents to get job 34 years ago

A 56-year-old class four employee of a government hospital in south Mumbai was arrested by Agripada police on Saturday for allegedly cheating the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over 30 years by submitting a forged school leaving certificate in order to obtain the government job in 1984.

According to police, the accused, Bijendrasingh Birsingh Vaidya was in line for the post of head of cleaning staff at Kasturbha Hospital near Arthur Road Jail, in August 2018. For the same, the hospital administration sent his school leaving certificate to the school in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for verification.

The principal of the school replied to the hospital stating that the school leaving certificate was forged.

After receiving the letter, the complainant, Chandrakant Pandurang Pawar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, wrote to the government on January 19 informing them of Vaidya’s forgery. Pawar gave a written complaint to the public health department, claiming that Vaidya had submitted a forged document in 1984 when he applied for a job at the hospital and had been enjoying all the perks given to government employees, since 1988 when he was given the post.

Agripada police arrested Vaidya on charges of forgery and cheating. The police found that Vaidya was a Class 7 drop-out from a school in UP. “We arrested Vaidya and presented him before the court on Sunday,” said an officer from Agripada police station.

Police are now trying to find out the source from where Vaidya had obtained the forged certificate and whether government officials were involved in the fraud as the accused’s credentials should have been verified at the time of his employment in 1988.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:00 IST