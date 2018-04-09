Duo attacked with knife in Thane, one dead, one injured

A cashier died while his friend suffered grievous injuries after the manager of a transport firm attacked them with a knife on Sunday night. The trio had an argument over a financial transaction at Ulhasnagar.

The accused Ravi Manohar Ahuja is also injured, and is admitted to a hospital, while Jitu Mangtani, who used to work as a cashier is dead and his friend – Dinesh Mirchandani has suffered multiple injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police from zone -4 , Ankit Goyal, said, “Since the past two weeks, Ahuja and Mangtani would have regular arguments over some financial transaction. On Sunday, Mangtani called Ahuja and asked to meet him to discuss the matter. Ahuja then left his home with a knife and reached the spot at Gol maidan in Ulhasnagar.”

While they were talking, the discussion soon turned into a heated argument. “Ahuja pulled out the knife from his pocket and stabbed Mangtani more than seven to eight times. Mirchandani, who tried to intervene, also got stabbed, injuring Ahuja too,” added Goyal.

A case under section 302, 307 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered with the Ulhasnagar police station. Ahuja he will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.