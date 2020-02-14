Deputy CM promises PMAY houses to city dabbawalas

mumbai

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday assured Mumbai Dabbawala Association that the state government will provide houses to dabbawalas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

A delegation of the association met Pawar, along with labour and excise department minister Dilip Walse-Patil, in Mantralaya on Thursday. Following the meeting, the deputy CM directed the officials to work out a plan for the same.

The association’s spokesperson, Subhash Talekar, said, “We welcome the decision as it was our demand since 2005 as most of us hail from villages in Pune. Like mill workers and Mathadi kamgars, we also want homes in Mumbai. We now hope that we will get homes.”