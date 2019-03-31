‘Each flat owner must get one parking space’: Consumer forum to BMC

The state consumer commission pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ordering it to ensure that each flat buyer gets at least one parking space.

The forum was hearing a complaint filed by two Malad-based senior citizens, who were denied a parking space in their own society after the building underwent redevelopment.

Sukhdev Mahamuni, 71, and Namdeo Bhor, 68, have apartments at a housing society in Orlem, Malad. The erstwhile 31-flat society was redeveloped and 60 flats were built under the new sanctioned plan. However, only 40 car-parking spaces were created. The senior citizens complained that they were being denied parking space.

The forum ruled that the society should frame its laws “in order of preference as to one who comes first shall be served.”

The forum ordered the developer and society to pay ₹50,000 each as compensation to the senior citizens and an additional Rs 25,000 jointly and severally by the developer and society. It also directed the society to frame appropriate by-laws within three months so that each flat occupant gets a parking space. The forum stated, “Each flat occupant is entitled to get one car-parking space. Surplus car-parking space can be reserved for visitors.”

