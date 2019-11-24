EC clerk arrested for accepting bribe

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:46 IST

The Navi Mumbai anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a clerk with the election commission for accepting a bribe of ₹4,500 for clearing the bills of a transport service provider.

The police said the accused clerk, Rukhmaji Chavne, on November 15, told the complainant he would clear his bills if he agreed to pay ₹5,000. The complainant lodged a complaint with ACB officers the next day .

On November 16, ACB officers laid a trap and sent the complainant to meet Chavne. After negotiation, Chavne said he would sign the bills for clearance if the complainant gives him ₹4,500.

“After Chavne accepted the money, the ACB sleuths arrested him,” said an ACB officer.

Chavne was taken into custody, booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and placed under arrest.