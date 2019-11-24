e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

EC clerk arrested for accepting bribe

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:46 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The Navi Mumbai anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a clerk with the election commission for accepting a bribe of ₹4,500 for clearing the bills of a transport service provider.

The police said the accused clerk, Rukhmaji Chavne, on November 15, told the complainant he would clear his bills if he agreed to pay ₹5,000. The complainant lodged a complaint with ACB officers the next day .

On November 16, ACB officers laid a trap and sent the complainant to meet Chavne. After negotiation, Chavne said he would sign the bills for clearance if the complainant gives him ₹4,500.

“After Chavne accepted the money, the ACB sleuths arrested him,” said an ACB officer.

Chavne was taken into custody, booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and placed under arrest.

top news
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News