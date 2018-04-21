Eco-friendly initiative: You can soon rent a cycle in Navi Mumbai to go to work

You will soon be able to rent a cycle in the city.

After Thane, Navi Mumbai residents can benefit through the green initiative.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has proposed a plan to give residents cycles on rent. The initiative will promote environment-friendly transportation in the city and benefit residents health-wise.

The civic body’s proposal will be implemented through a contractor.

Cycle stands will be constructed in Vashi, Nerul and Belapur (at the railway station and near Bhartiya Vidyapeeth). The area will be given to the contractor on lease at nominal rates.

Municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N said, “Initially, we are planning to have at least 50 cycles at each location. The number of cycles and the locations will be increased looking at the response.”

The NMMC has planned the facility to reduce pollution caused by increasing number of vehicles on the road.

Additional municipal commissioner Ankush Chavan said, “The NMMC will not incur any expense on starting the initiative. The contractor will be responsible for everything from building cycle stands to purchase of bicycles.”

The bicycles will be fitted with GPS tracking system and sensors. It will help the contractor keep a tab on the cycles.

Chavan added, “The cycles will be given on an hourly basis. Digital locks will be in place to prevent thefts of bikes. Citizens will be able to use the cycles by simply swiping a card. Payments for use could be made by e-wallets, debit or credit cards.”

Cyclists have welcomed the move.

Vikas Chavan, 37, a resident of Kopar Khairane, has undertaken several cycling expeditions across the country. “It is good that the NMMC is finally thinking on these lines. Once the system starts I am sure the hurdles will be crossed.”

He said that until last month, the pay and park personnel did not give a receipt for cycle parking.

“Also, areas reserved for cycle parking are often taken over by bikes,” he said.

The city lacks cycle tracks. Vikas Chavan said, “It is not going to be possible now with the narrow roads already constructed and vehicle parking taking over whatever space has remained. You need roads like the ones at Kharghar along Central Park where there are several lanes on both sides. It is not possible in the NMMC area.”

Ramaswamy said, “We are planning to start the scheme at the earliest. The proposal is likely to be presented in the next general body meeting.”

Cycling tracks

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had announced in January that it will develop a cycle track for its residents at Nerul.

The proposed track will be a part of the second phase of development of the Jewel of Navi Mumbai park along the Palm Beach road.

According to the NMMC plan, the track will be 2.5-km long.