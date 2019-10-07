Economic Offences Wing claims: PMC Bank ex-chairman worked for HDIL

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:35 IST

Former Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank chairman Waryam Singh was the director of real estate giant HDIL before he joined the bank, the Economic Offences Wing has revealed. Based on EOW’s application, a metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday remanded Singh in police custody till October 9.

Singh was arrested on Saturday near Mahim Church. An EOW officer said the agency needed his custody because his interrogation is necessary as he was HDIL’s director and the real estate giant is accused of defaulting on loans given by the bank.

“We will be interrogating Singh about HDIL’s role in getting him the job at PMC Bank. He must have been involved in the fraud and his disclosures will give us a many leads in the case,” said the officer.

During the hearing, Singh’s advocate Vibhav Krishna submitted before the court that his client only had a “supervisory role” in the bank. “Singh was only on the board of directors and was not aware about the day-to-day functions of the bank. The bank’s documents are in the custody of the police and the administrator appointed by the RBI. As he has cooperated with the investigators, his custody is not required.” Krishna further submitted that as Singh was not part of the executive, he did not have any role in sanctioning the loans.

“His role as the HDIL’s former director was not a case of conflict of interest, as the alleged irregularities came into light later,” said Krishna. But the court passed the remand order in the EOW’s favour.

Singh, the fourth accused to be arrested in the case. Earlier, the EOW had arrested the bank’s former managing director Joy Thomas, as well as HDIL directors, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan.

