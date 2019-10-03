Education department official held while taking bribe from student in Thane

mumbai

An official of the education department has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau of Thane Police for allegedly accepting bribe from a student.

The accused was identified as Hirman Mali, an education inspector.

The student had got admission to a junior college for std XI, but he wanted to switch to a college near his house, an ACB release said here.

Mali allegedly told him that he can manage that if the boy paid him Rs 5,000.

The student filed a complaint, after which the ACB laid a trap and Mali was allegedly caught red-handed while taking the money at his office on Tuesday.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further probe is on.

