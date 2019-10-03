e-paper
Education department official held while taking bribe from student in Thane

The officer was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane, Mumbai
Thane police arrested an education official for taking bribe from student.
Thane police arrested an education official for taking bribe from student.(Bloomberg photo)
         

An official of the education department has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau of Thane Police for allegedly accepting bribe from a student.

The accused was identified as Hirman Mali, an education inspector.

The student had got admission to a junior college for std XI, but he wanted to switch to a college near his house, an ACB release said here.

Mali allegedly told him that he can manage that if the boy paid him Rs 5,000.

The student filed a complaint, after which the ACB laid a trap and Mali was allegedly caught red-handed while taking the money at his office on Tuesday.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further probe is on.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:04 IST

