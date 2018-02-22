Elephanta Island, off Mumbai coast, will get permanent power supply from today

The Elephanta Island, home to the famous Elephanta Caves, will get electricity today finally, after a wait of 70 years. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the project at the island, which is located 10 km off the Mumbai coast.

Hindustan Times had first reported on February 5 that the island’s long-pending power supply project would be inaugurated this month. The project has cost the state around Rs18.5 crore and will benefit 950 villagers, who have been living mostly without electricity for decades; some have been using solar power and generators intermittently.

The island, also called Gharapuri, is dotted with numerous archaeological remains linked to Hindu god Shiva, and is a UNESCO world heritage site. Officials believe that uninterrupted electricity supply will boost tourism on the island as it will encourage tourists to stay there instead of making just day trips.

The power project was to have been completed in August 2017, but there were hurdles that affected clearances from the forest department.