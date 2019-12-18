e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Elevated road will destroy the sanctity of MU, says Mungekar

Elevated road will destroy the sanctity of MU, says Mungekar

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:44 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Former vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai (MU) and Congress’s former Rajya Sabha MP, Bhalchandra Mungekar, has raised questions over the varsity’s decision to hand over land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of an elevated road through the campus.

Mungekar has demanded a stay on the land transfer deal and called for a high-level probe into what he suspects is a scam.

Mungekar, who met Maharashtra Governor and chancellor of universities, BS Koshyari early this week, said that the varsity had agreed to transfer land measuring 8.5 acre to MMRDA in October 2016, without following the due process.

The land would be used for an elevated road passing through the campus and connecting CST Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex, and Hansraj Bhungara Road.

In lieu of the transfer, the varsity will get a ticket deposit receipt (TDR) worth ₹3,000 crore, which will be in MMRDA’s custody till the land is used, Mungekar said.

“This would be a one-off example in the world that an elevated road will pass through the campus, destroying its sanctity. The memorandum of understanding between MU and MMRDA was signed without the permission of the academic or management council or the senate. By agreeing to the usage of the TDR, the varsity is allowing commercial and residential buildings on campus,” Mungekar said.

The former vice-chancellor also alleged that once MMRDA is allowed to construct buildings on the university campus, the planning body is likely to exploit the possibilities of commercial development there as well.

“Honourable Governor has assured me he will take up the issue with the chief minister early next week,” said Mungekar.

top news
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News