Elevated road will destroy the sanctity of MU, says Mungekar

mumbai

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:44 IST

Former vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai (MU) and Congress’s former Rajya Sabha MP, Bhalchandra Mungekar, has raised questions over the varsity’s decision to hand over land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of an elevated road through the campus.

Mungekar has demanded a stay on the land transfer deal and called for a high-level probe into what he suspects is a scam.

Mungekar, who met Maharashtra Governor and chancellor of universities, BS Koshyari early this week, said that the varsity had agreed to transfer land measuring 8.5 acre to MMRDA in October 2016, without following the due process.

The land would be used for an elevated road passing through the campus and connecting CST Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex, and Hansraj Bhungara Road.

In lieu of the transfer, the varsity will get a ticket deposit receipt (TDR) worth ₹3,000 crore, which will be in MMRDA’s custody till the land is used, Mungekar said.

“This would be a one-off example in the world that an elevated road will pass through the campus, destroying its sanctity. The memorandum of understanding between MU and MMRDA was signed without the permission of the academic or management council or the senate. By agreeing to the usage of the TDR, the varsity is allowing commercial and residential buildings on campus,” Mungekar said.

The former vice-chancellor also alleged that once MMRDA is allowed to construct buildings on the university campus, the planning body is likely to exploit the possibilities of commercial development there as well.

“Honourable Governor has assured me he will take up the issue with the chief minister early next week,” said Mungekar.