e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Ensure PMC depositors get their money back: Patole to state, RBI

Ensure PMC depositors get their money back: Patole to state, RBI

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:37 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole has directed the state government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that all depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank get back their money back.

After hearing grievances of the depositors, Patole asked the RBI to come up with a revival package, similar to the one for YES Bank. He also asked the state co-operative commissioner to act swiftly to restore the confidence of depositors.

Patole further said the economic offences wing (EOW) should ensure that the culprits are not spared.

PMC Bank depositors contended they are finding it hard to run their households, especially in view of the lockdown, since their entire savings was locked up in the bank since September 2019. Most of them are working class or small-scale entrepreneurs.

The RBI had imposed restrictions on the bank in September 2019 alleging financial irregularities.

top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In