e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Entrance exam dates to be announced in 2 days: State education minister

Entrance exam dates to be announced in 2 days: State education minister

mumbai Updated: May 05, 2020 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

: Hours after the union HRD ministry announced new dates for professional undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year, state education minister Uday Samant released a statement clarifying that dates for university examinations and entrance exams held by the state common entrance test (CET) cell will be announced in two days. Students will be intimated, he said.

top news
Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news