Expect heavy showers in and around Mumbai for another 4 days, says IMD

The city and suburbs recorded light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, as has been the case most weekends since monsoon set in. However, many of the surrounding areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), such as Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Vasai and Palghar recorded heavy rain.

IN MAHARASHTRA Nagpur recorded 282 mm rain, the highest 24-hour July rain in 10 years, which has led to severe water-logging in many parts of the city. The weather bureau has forecast that heavy rain is likely to continue over Nagpur and parts of Vidarbha because of the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over central India.

In the last 24 hours, from 8.30 am Friday and 8.30am Saturday, Mahabaleshwar recorded 151mm of rain followed by Chandrapur at 75 mm, Thane 54mm, Dahanu 26mm, Aurangabad 10mm and Mumbai 6mm

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm, Mumbai suburbs recorded 30.9mm rain, while south Mumbai received 10.4mm. In the same period, Thane recorded 78mm rainfall. Mulund recorded the maximum rainfall in the city at 80.8mm, the weather bureau said.

As per the weather department’s classification, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm is ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm is ‘extreme’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered heavy rain, with very heavy showers in isolated areas till Wednesday.

“The formation of a low pressure area over north West Bengal and the adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal, and the active monsoon current over the Konkan coast have led to more moisture incursions, leading to rain over Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, IMD. “In the coming days, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase over Mumbai and its surrounding areas as the low pressure system on the east coast is likely to intensify the offshore trough extending from Gujarat to Kerala, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday.”