Expedite manufacturing of sanitisers in state: MPCB

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:04 IST

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Monday announced that it will prioritise the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOC) for factories manufacturing or planning to manufacture sanitisers. The move is meant to curtail the production of uncertified hand sanitisers in the wake of the pandemic. Bottling units can begin production with immediate effect and will receive consent to operate within 15 days. “The circular comes into effect from March 31,” said E Ravindran, MPCB member secretary. There are 17 industries that have been manufacturing sanitisers in Maharashtra and two industries will be starting after fresh applications, according to MPCB.